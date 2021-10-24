T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field against Bangladesh

- Advertisement -

Sharjah, Oct 24 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka made one change in their team as Binura Fernando came in place of injured Maheesh Theekshana for this match.

“We are going to bowl first. Our bowlers are doing a good job for us. After the IPL, the wicket is up-and-down, can’t guess what it is, that’s why we want to bowl. The environment has been really good, we are in a very good mood. The youngsters are very confident,” said Shanaka at the toss.

On the other hand, Bangladesh also made one change with Nasum Ahmed replacing Taskin Ahmed in their playing XI.

“We would have batted first. We need to adapt to the conditions. Hopefully it’ll be a good one to bat on. Bit of a relief after the first loss. The boys are relaxed, hopefully we can come out here and be disciplined,” said Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah at the toss.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka : Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

–IANS

avn/akm