T20 World Cup: We have lot of belief in our batting depth, says Scotland's Coetzer

Al Amerat, Oct 18 (IANS) Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said that team had belief in its batting depth and has batters who could hit the ball a long way. He added that Scotland’s rear-guard act with the bat will build the confidence of the team. Scotland pulled off a six-run upset win over Bangladesh on the opening day of the men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

“Credit to the Bangladesh bowlers, they showed high class skills. They did blow us away a bit. But you can’t count any team out in T20s. We had a lot of belief in our batting depth, we do feel we can all hit the ball a long way. Greaves and Watt showed it,” said Coetzer in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about the fightback with the bat, led by 45 off 28 balls from Chris Greaves, Coetzer said, “It just shows that we can win a game from any position. We fought back with some great knocks and this is a great confidence builder.”

“We understand that we have to play extremely well to beat sides. We certainly didn’t play to our full potential tonight against a good Bangladesh side. We’ll do what we do after winning games, and maybe de-brief at some point tomorrow.”

He was in praise of his bowling attack in restricting Bangladesh to 134/7 in reply to Scotland’s 140/9. “It was tricky, there was plenty of dew. I felt our fielders tackled it well apart from myself, all credit to them.”

Asked about team bonding in tournaments like this, Coetzer remarked, “Huge togetherness amongst our crowd. That’s one of the most important things that we need when we want to get across the line under pressure. Everyone backs each other. Really proud of the guys. We continually keep proving to ourselves that we’re capable.”

–IANS

nr/bsk