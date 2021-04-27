Table-toppers CSK take on bottom-placed SRH (Preview: Match 23)

Adv.

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday. This will be the first match here in the country’s Capital which has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases.

CSK are yet to lose a match. They have won four out of five matches. After losing their first game of the season to Delhi Capitals, the Chennai franchise has not lost a single game. SRH, however, have won only one out of the five matches they have played.

SRH’s win came in the April 21 match against Punjab Kings. That win came after three successive losses and was also followed by a loss against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Adv.

The big concern for SRH has been their middle-order. While bringing in Kane Williamson to the squad has brought in some stability as the New Zealand captain helped solidify the line-up a bit at No. 3 like in the last match, SRH still haven’t sorted out batsmen between No 4 and 6.

SRH could look to bring in Manish Pandey instead of Virat Singh as the India international has more experience and has played some decent innings in the season.

A good performance will be key against CSK whose bowling hasn’t looked very strong.

Adv.

However, CSK’s batting is very strong and the big challenge for SRH will be to get rid of openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad to expose the middle order to spinner Rashid Khan.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M. Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff.

Adv.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Jason Roy, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb ur Rehman, J Suchith.

–IANS

kh/bg