Talisca joins Saudi side Al Nassr from Guangzhou FC

Guangzhou, May 18 (IANS) Brazilian international Anderson Talisca has completed a move from Chinese Super League (CSL) giants Guangzhou FC to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, the Saudi club has announced.

“Al Nassr has officially signed with Brazilian star Anderson Talisca. With a contract that extends to three years, we wish him good luck with our stars,” tweeted the Saudi Arabian club along with a photo of Talisca with a yellow Al Nassr shirt.

“The Brazilian forward agreed to a three-year contract with Al Nassr, with a transfer fee of eight million euros and a yearly salary of 6.5 million euros,” sources close to the Brazilian told Xinhua.

Talisca had a yearly salary of 7.5 million euros at Guangzhou FC and his move could be a financial relief for the Chinese club, which is under a harsh salary cap policy.

The 27-year-old joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan from Benfica in August 2016 before moving to Guangzhou in June 2018 on a record transfer fee of 19 million euros. He scored 30 goals in 47 CSL matches and notched another six goals in 11 AFC Champions League matches for Guangzhou.

