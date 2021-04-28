Talking with CA on chartered flights for Aussie players: ACA chief

Adv.

Sydney, April 28 (IANS) Australia Cricketers’ Association chief executive Todd Greenberg said that it is in conversation with Cricket Australia about organising chartered flights for cricketers from the country playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“That’s one of the conversations we’re having with Cricket Australia at the moment about whether or not that’s something that’s available to us,” Greenberg said on 2GB radio.

“We can also work with all the owners of the Premier League franchises who are effectively contracting the players. There’s certainly a conversation to be had about that,” he added.

Adv.

Earlier, batsman Chris Lynn, who plays for the Mumbai Indians, said that he had asked Cricket Australia about the possibility of organising chartered flights for the players once the tournament is over considering it pockets a percentage of the players’ earnings from an IPL contract. Australia has banned flights from India due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“They’re not simple things to organise, as you’d imagine. If we can try to find a seamless approach to get them home safely that’s something between us and CA and our players that we’ll work on,” said Greenberg.

–IANS

Adv.

rkm/in