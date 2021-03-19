ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Tamim Iqbal to miss B'desh's T20I series against NZ

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Dunedin, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will miss the three-match T20I series against New Zealand that follows a three-match ODI series between the two teams that starts on Saturday.

“I have communicated it to the team management and the head coach and I wish the best for the team,” Iqbal said in a Zoom press conference ahead of the ODI series.

Iqbal, who has been troubled by a hamstring issue, said that he is hopeful of playing the opening ODI against New Zealand. “I am hopeful of playing the opening game. I have practiced today and will be practicing tomorrow, and I am in good shape following the hamstring injury,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The left-hander was ruled out of the intra-squad warm-up game on March 16 due to a hamstring problem. Iqbal is the second senior member of the team to miss the T20I series after talismanic all-rounder and former captain Shakib Al Hasan took paternity leave and chose not to travel to New Zealand. Shakib has also opted out of a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in April to play in the Indian Premier League.

“We have to look at it in this manner that we might not get all the players every time, and we must look forward (to playing) even when they are not available,” said Iqbal.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article4th T20I: England win toss, choose to bowl (Toss)
Next articleDivya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn't believe I sang Jee Karda
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

Divya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn't believe I sang Jee Karda

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Singer Divya Kumar, who recorded the song "Jee karda" for the Varun Dhawan-starrer "Badlapur", says the actor was surprised to...

Tamim Iqbal to miss B'desh's T20I series against NZ

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dunedin, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will miss the three-match T20I series against New Zealand that follows a three-match ODI...

4th T20I: England win toss, choose to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth T20I against India on Thursday at the Narendra...

4th T20I: Chahal replaced by Rahul Chahar, Kishan injured (lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth T20I against India on Thursday at the Narendra...

Coaches seek leeway for players as BCCI suspends junior events

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BCCI's decision to postpone age-group tournaments - possibly a suspension this year - due to Covid-19 has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates