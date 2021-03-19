Tamim Iqbal to miss B'desh's T20I series against NZ

ADVERTISEMENT

Dunedin, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will miss the three-match T20I series against New Zealand that follows a three-match ODI series between the two teams that starts on Saturday.

“I have communicated it to the team management and the head coach and I wish the best for the team,” Iqbal said in a Zoom press conference ahead of the ODI series.

Iqbal, who has been troubled by a hamstring issue, said that he is hopeful of playing the opening ODI against New Zealand. “I am hopeful of playing the opening game. I have practiced today and will be practicing tomorrow, and I am in good shape following the hamstring injury,” he said.

The left-hander was ruled out of the intra-squad warm-up game on March 16 due to a hamstring problem. Iqbal is the second senior member of the team to miss the T20I series after talismanic all-rounder and former captain Shakib Al Hasan took paternity leave and chose not to travel to New Zealand. Shakib has also opted out of a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in April to play in the Indian Premier League.

“We have to look at it in this manner that we might not get all the players every time, and we must look forward (to playing) even when they are not available,” said Iqbal.

–IANS

rkm/kr