Tashkent to host 2023 men's boxing World Championships

Tashkent, April 2 (IANS) Uzbekistan capital Tashkent will host the 2023 men’s boxing World Championships, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) said on Friday.

“I am happy to announce Uzbekistan, the country which has strong boxers and a champion’s character, to be the host of the 2023 Championships. I am confident in the high-level organization, the huge fan’s support and spectacular fights,” said AIBA President Umar Kremlev in a statement.

Tashkent was awarded the World Championship after the AIBA’s board of directors voted in favour of the move.

“Uzbekistan is one of the most active members of the International Boxing Association, we have rich boxing history. We are proud of our athletes and their victories. We are going to strengthen our cooperation with AIBA in the popularisation of boxing in our region and all around the globe. We have discussed the creation of an education centre for coaches and R&Js here in Tashkent. This centre will work for the whole region of Central Asia,” said Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan president Rustam Shaabdurakhmonov.

–IANS

