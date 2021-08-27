Tata Motors extend sponsorship of Indian wrestling till Paris Olympics

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation (WFI) of India and Tata Motors have strengthened their long-term partnership further with the announcement of the ‘Quest for Gold at Paris Olympics 2024’, an objective to win the coveted yellow metal at the next Games.

Young and talented Indian wrestlers will gain assured and enhanced access to world-class training facilities, internationally-reputed coaches and support through a rich nutritional programme. In addition as part of the initiative, eligible senior wrestlers will be offered central contracts, while budding junior wrestlers will be supported through scholarships along with insurance cover, medical and physiotherapy assistance.

Announcing the launch, WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said, “Tata Motors’ committed support since 2018 has helped Indian wrestling grow to greater heights. In the last three years, our ‘Yodhas’ have won more than 40-50 medals at international competitions including five medals at the Senior World Championships — highest ever for India –, a record 11 medals at the just-concluded Junior World Championships, and two medals at the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

“The Cadet Wrestling team, too, won its first title at the World Championships. The launch of our joint quest today should enable us to fulfil the entire nation’s longstanding aspiration of winning an Olympic gold in wrestling at the Paris Olympics in 2024,” he added.

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, bronze medallist Bajrang Punia along with fellow wrestlers Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Seema Bisla, Deepak Punia and Vinesh Phogat were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Tata Motors executive director Girish Wagh said, “The sport of wrestling is deep-rooted across India and enjoys a rich legacy of success in the global arena. Popular and followed by all sections of society, its machismo, aggression and endurance tests speed, agility and power. These virtues perfectly mirror the longevity, durability and robust performance of our commercial vehicles that are much valued by our customers both in India as well as international markets.

“Through our steadfast association with WFI, we will continue to promote, train and foster the nation’s rich wrestling talent. At Tata Motors, we believe in supporting the sport and sportspeople who will take our country ahead with their potential, zeal and passion. To ensure that our talented wrestlers have ready access to all that is required to realise their potential, we are making our ongoing partnership with WFI more holistic and purposeful. I wish the federation and our wrestlers the very best in this quest for the Gold at Paris Olympics 2024.”

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had adopted the sport and is expected to pump in an investment of Rs 170 crore in infrastructure and support to the wrestlers till the 2032 Olympics.

–IANS

cs/akm