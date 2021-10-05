TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup 2021 to be held from October 5-8

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, will organise the TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup 2021 at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) from October 5- 8.

The tournament, presented by Delhi Golf Club (DGC) and supported by Just In Time Sports Foundation carries a prize purse of Rs 70 lakh.

The Pro-Am event will be held on October 9. This is the 14th event of the 2020-21 TATA Steel PGTI season and The PGTI returns to the DGC with a full-field event after seven years.

The tournament is a 72-hole stroke-play event with the cut being declared after 36 holes. The top-50 players and ties will make the cut for the last two rounds. The event will witness participation by 126 golfers (123 professionals and three amateurs).

“We’re excited about hosting the first professional event at the DGC since it was redesigned in 2019. The new Gary Player-designed layout was successfully completed within nine months in the year 2019. The TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup 2021 gives the leading Indian professionals an opportunity to test their skills at the DGC’s recently redesigned world-class championship course. We look forward to feedback from the professionals on the playing conditions at the DGC,” said Maj Gen Anil P Dere (Retd), Captain, Delhi Golf Club.

The event is a part of the international golfing calendar with Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points allocated to it. The top 5 finishers at the event will earn OWGR points.

The top Indian professionals in the fray include Olympians Udayan Mane and SSP Chawrasia, as well as other leading players Shiv Kapur, Jyoti Randhawa and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar, to name a few. The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja and Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain.

“…..this new event is a major step in helping Indian professional golf and PGTI bounce back after the six-month break caused by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The PGTI looks forward to returning to the famed Delhi Golf Club (DGC) with a full-field event after a gap of seven years. The newly redesigned DGC will pose its own set of challenges for the professionals which will add to the excitement of the event,” said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI.

A golf clinic will be held by PGTI for Members of the DGC on Wednesday. The clinic will be conducted by leading Indian professionals SSP Chawrasia (6-time international winner including 4 titles on the European Tour), Shiv Kapur (6-time international winner including 4 titles on the Asian Tour) and Trishul Chinnappa (one of the leading professionals on the PGTI).

The golf clinic serves as the ideal platform for the professionals to give something back to the game. The professionals will share valuable tips on the nuances of the game during the clinic.

–IANS

avk/bsk