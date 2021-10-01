Teenage India player Richa Ghosh joins Hobart Hurricanes for WBBL-7

- Advertisement -

Hobart, Oct 1 (IANS) Young Indian cricketer, Richa Ghosh, has been named by Hobart Hurricanes for Women’s Big Bash League-7 (WBBL-7), with the 18-year-old middle order batter set to make her debut this year.

Ghosh — who celebrated her 18th birthday this week — despite having not played in the WBBL before, already has a wealth of experience playing in Australia.

Ghosh made her international debut for India at last year’s Tri-National Women’s T20 series in the lead up to the ICC T20 World Cup, before going on to represent her country in the prestigious tournament itself, in which India were eventual runners-up.

With a T20I strike rate in excess of 100, Ghosh also made her One-Day International debut on Australian soil last month, as a part of India’s multi-format Australian tour.

“I’m very excited to be playing in the WBBL this year,” Ghosh said.

“I’m very thankful to the Hurricanes for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to coming to Tasmania and meeting up with my new teammates.”

Ghosh will meet up with the team in Hobart following the conclusion of the series between India and Australia.

Ghosh has been named in the place of Lizelle Lee, who had signed with the Hurricanes for Weber WBBL-7, but recently withdrew from the tournament, citing the need to take an indefinite break from cricket after countless overseas tournaments, bubbles and quarantine requirements.

Ghosh joins Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez, Maisy Gibson, Angelina Genford, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman (inj.), Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck to complete the Hurricanes list for WBBL-7.

–IANS

akm/