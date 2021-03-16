ADVERTISEMENT
Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

By Glamsham Bureau
Madrid, March 15 (IANS) Spain coach Luis Enrique made several changes when he named his first squad of the year for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

The big surprise is the inclusion of FC Barcelona’s 18-year-old midfielder Pedri, reports Xinhua.

Enrique has also handed first call-ups to right-back Pedro Porro, who plays for Sporting de Portugal. Sevilla winger Bryan Gil, who is on loan at Eibar, was also called up while Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Robert Sanchez replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga.

There is also a recall for Barca’s left-back, Jordi Alba, who had not been in the side since Luis Enrique’s return to the international job.

When asked about Pedri’s inclusion, Luis Enrique said the youngster “has all the necessary qualities to play in midfield and we appreciate his qualities, but what I like most about him is his calmness, humility and the balance he gives between midfield and attack. I am really looking forward to seeing him with us.”

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Robert Sanchez, Unai Simon

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Eric Garcia, Sergio Ramos, Diego Llorente, Inigo Martinez, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Thiago Alcantara, Pedri, Marcos Llorente, Sergio Canales, Koke, Fabian Ruiz.

Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Bryan Gil, Dani Olmo.

–IANS

kh/kr

Previous articleSub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis
