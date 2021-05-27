Adv.
Tejaswini tops MQS round in 50m rifle prone

By Glamsham Bureau
Osijek (Croatia), May 27 (IANS) Former world champion Tejaswini Sawant on Thursday topped the minimum qualification score (MQS) section of the 50m rifle prone event at the European Shooting Championship here.

Tejaswini, in her first MQS outing at the championship, shot 622.7 to finish ahead of three other compatriots and six Iranians, lined up for the MQS section, where shooters compete for official scores only and not medals. She will represent India in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Olympic Games — her maiden Olympics — in July-August.

–IANS

