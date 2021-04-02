Tendulkar hospitalised as 'abundant precaution under medical advice'

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said that he has been hospitalised and hopes to be “back home in a few days”.

“Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win,” Tendulkar tweeted on Friday.

The former India captain had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay,” he said.

“However, I’ve tested positive following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctor.”

Tendulkar, 47, scored 15,921, the most runs in Test cricket history. His 18,426 in ODIs is also the most by anyone in the format.

Tendulkar is also the only one to have hit 100 centuries in international cricket. He played international cricket between 1989 and 2013 and was also a part of the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning Indian team.

–IANS

