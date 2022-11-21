Thailand women make dream ODI debut with 100-run win against Netherlands

Chiang Mai (Thailand), Nov 21 (IANS) Opener Natthakan Chantham was the star for Thailand with the bat, smashing a century against the Netherlands as they claimed first blood in their dream debut in ODIs with a 100-run (DLS) triumph.

The right-hander batted almost the entire duration of the Thailand innings to anchor the side, with contributions around her helping the home team to 243/9. Chantham was the seventh player to fall, striking nine boundaries before being eventually dismissed by Iris Zwilling in the 47th over, according to ICC.

Six other players reached double figures, though second-top-scoring Chanida Sutthiruang only made 24. Frederique Overdijk was the pick of the Dutch bowlers with 3/39.

Rain in between innings delayed proceedings, eventually leading to a revised total of 235 from 46 overs. The task proved to be a difficult one for the tourists in foreign conditions, who were cautious in their response. Babette de Leede and Sterre Kalis began with an opening partnership of 47 to provide a platform, though they consumed 15 overs in the process.

Thailand’s spin bowlers were at their devastating best, led by Nattaya Boochatham’s off-breaks with the new ball.

Boochatham’s 1/17 from 7.5 overs allowed no easy runs early in the innings, and the pressure brought the likes of Thipatcha Putthawong and Onnicha Kamchomphu into the game to further tighten the screws. The pair claimed two and three wickets respectively, with leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi also picking up 2/22 later on.

Thailand’s fielders backed the bowling, and it was Chantham again proving to be a thorn in the Dutch side. Just as De Leede looked to rebuild alongside Jolien van Vliet, Chantham’s throw from square-leg caught the opener short looking for a quick single, leaving the tourists in a hole at 54/3.

Dutch captain Heather Siegers (28) was the only resistance to Thailand’s spin attack, taking on the bowling, only to fall in similar fashion to her teammates. Attempting to hit Kamchomphu down the ground, the skipper mistimed her effort, with a grateful Sornnarin Tippoch taking the catch in the deep.

The Thais eventually scored a 100-run win on DLS, with Chantham’s knock alongside a catch and a run out making her the Player of the Match. The teams meet in the second of three ODIs on Tuesday, followed by a five-match T20 series.

Brief scores: Thailand Women 243/9 in 50 overs (Natthakan Chantham 102, Frederique Overdijk 3/39) beat Netherlands 134 in 44.5 overs (Babette de Leede 33, Onnicha Kamchomphu 3/35) by 100 runs (DLS).

–IANS

akm/