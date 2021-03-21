ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Thakur, Kohli help India win 5th T20I, series vs Eng

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) Shardul Thakur bagged three wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a miserly spell, taking two wickets, to help India beat England in the fifth and final T20 International by 36 runs and win the series 3-2 here on Saturday evening.

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli, playing as an opener, had hammered 80 not out off 52 balls (7x4s, 2x6s) and Rohit Sharma smashed 64 off 34 balls (4x4s, 5x6s) to help India to 224 for two wickets in 20 overs — their highest score against England.

In reply, England made 188 for eight wickets in 20 overs, with Dawid Malan scoring a 46-ball 68 (9x4s, 2x6s) and Jos Buttler making a rapidfire 34-ball 52 (2x4s, 4x6s).

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores: India: 224/2 wickets in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 80 not out, Rohit Sharma 64, Hardik Pandya 39 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 32) beat England: 188 for 8 wkts in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 68, Jos Buttler 52, Shardul Thakur 3/45, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/15) by 36 runs

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBhuvi, Thakur, Kohli shine as India win 5th T20I, series (Lead)
Next articleAizawl beat Chennai City 3-1 in I-League
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

All-round Bosch helps SA women beat India in 1st T20

Aizawl beat Chennai City 3-1 in I-League

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 20 (IANS) Aizawl FC got back to winning ways as the Yan Law-coached side defeated Chennai City FC 3-1 in the...

Thakur, Kohli help India win 5th T20I, series vs Eng

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) Shardul Thakur bagged three wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a miserly spell, taking two wickets, to help India beat...

Bhuvi, Thakur, Kohli shine as India win 5th T20I, series (Lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) Pacer Shardul Thakur took his second consecutive three-wicket haul while Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a miserly spell, taking two wickets,...

India outplayed us in big moments: England captain Morgan

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan on Saturday said his side couldn't hold on to big moments that saw them lose...

Now that we have depth, I'd like to open: Kohli

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) India's gamble of playing a batsman less -- by dropping KL Rahul -- and including an extra bowler in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates