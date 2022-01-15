- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

The Ashes, 5th Test: Australia 37-3 at stumps on Day 2, lead England by 152 runs

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Hobart, Jan 15 (IANS) Australia were 37-3 in their second innings at stumps, leading England by 152 runs on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test, here on Saturday.

Steven Smith (17 not out) and night watchman Scott Boland (3 not out) were at the crease when play ended on Day 2 of the day-night Test.

- Advertisement -

After bowling out England for 188 in their first innings, Australia lost the wickets of David Warner (0), Usman Khawaja (11), Marnus Labuschagne (5) in the third session.

Earlier, resuming the day at 241/6, Australia added 62 more in the morning session, getting bowled out for 303 in their first innings.

- Advertisement -

Brief scores: Australia 303 & 37-3 in 19 overs (Steven Smith 17 not out, Usman Khawaja 11; Mark Wood 1/9) vs England 188 (Chris Woakes 36, Joe Root 34; Pat Cummins 4/54, Mitchell Starc 3/53) lead by 152 runs.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

avn/cs

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMy physio was giving me a shot every day: Joaquim Rodrigues shares scariest moment at Dakar 2022
Next article4th Tata Open Maharashtra: Aslan, Lorenzo, Yuki among others to watch out for in singles
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,733FollowersFollow
58,622FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US