The Ashes, 5th Test: Australia thrash England by 146 runs, clinch series 4-0

Hobart, Jan 16 (IANS) Australia thrashed England by 146 runs in the fifth and final Test on Day 3, to clinch the 2021/22 Ashes series 4-0, here on Sunday.

England were 68/1 at Tea but they suffered a massive collapse to get bowled out for 124 in their second innings in the third session of the Day-Night Hobart Test.

Zak Crawley (36) was the highest scorer for England while Pat Cummins (3/42), Scott Boland (3/18) and Cameron Green (3/21) shared three wickets each for Australia.

Brief scores: Australia 303 and 155 beat England 188 and 124 (Zak Crawley 36; Scott Boland 3/18, Cameron Green 3/21) by 146 runs.

–IANS

avn/akm