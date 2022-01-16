The Ashes, 5th Test: England bowl out Australia for 155, set 271-run target to win

- Advertisement -

Hobart, Jan 16 (IANS) England bowled out Australia for 155 in their second innings on Day 3, setting a target of 271 runs for them to win the fifth and final Ashes Test, here on Sunday.

Australia, who were 141/8 at the dinner break, couldn’t do much and added only 14 runs and lost the remaining two wickets in the second session of Day 3 of the ongoing Day-Night Hobart Test.

Mark Wood produced a lion-hearted bowling effort for England, getting 6 for 37, his best figures in Test cricket.

On the other hand, Alex Carey (49) missed out on a fifty but his fine innings helped Australia extend the vital lead under the circumstances.

Brief scores: Australia 303 & 155 (Alex Carey 49; Mark Wood 6/37) lead England 188 by 271 runs.

–IANS

avn/akm