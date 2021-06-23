The Hundred: Conway, de Kock signings give Southern Brave respite (Ld, correcting headline)

Adv.

London, June 23 (IANS) South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and New Zealand opener Devon Conway gave the maiden edition of The Hundred tournament some respite after they signed up for Southern Brave as replacements for Australians David Warner and Marcus Stoinis, who had pulled out due to bio-bubble life.

“While we are disappointed that David Warner and Marcus Stoinis will not be available for our men’s team, we are delighted to welcome both Devon and Quinton to the side. They are both quality cricketers who will add power and excitement up the top of the order for us,” said Giles White, general manager of Southern Brave franchise.

The Hundred, a 100-ball-an-innings tournament, is England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) invention. The board hopes to derive a lot of money from the tournament that starts on July 21 and ends on August 21.

However, due to Covid-19 and the bio-bubble life as a result of it, some top players have pulled out.

Apart from Warner — bought for 100,000 pounds — and Stoinis – for 80,000 pounds — South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada is also expected to pull out of the event.

New Zealand woman cricketer Sophie Devine, too, has also pulled out of the tournament.

While there are no Indians in the men’s tournament, four Indian women — Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma — have signed for the tournament.

–IANS

kh/qma