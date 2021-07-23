The Hundred: Deepti shines with all-round performance

Adv.

Birmingham, July 23 (IANS) India’s Deepti Sharma made all-round contribution, scoring 28 off 24 balls and taking one for 26 in 20 balls to help London Spirit Women beat Birmingham Phoenix Women by three wickets in The Hundred competition here on Friday. Shafali Verma, representing the Birmingham franchise, failed to score much, getting 13 off 13 balls.

Shafali had fallen to new ball bowler Freya Davies on the 24th ball of the innings.

Off-spinner Deepti opened the bowling with Freya and got the wicket of Erin Burns (2 runs) on the 89th ball of the innings.

Birmingham ended with 128/6 off 100 balls. Deepti, who came in at No. 4, batted alongside London franchise and England captain Heather Knight (21 off 17) and took the team within striking distance of the target.

London won with four balls to spare.

Brief scores: Birmingham Phoenix Women 128/6 in 100 balls (Evelyn Jones 47, Amy Jones 33, Shafali Verma 13, Deandra Dottin 2/28, Deepti Sharma 1/26) lost to London Spirit Women 132/7 in 96 balls (Naomi Dattani 34, Deepti Sharma 28, Emily Arlott 2/30, Erin Burns 2/15)

–IANS

kh/