The Hundred: Jemimah continues good form, smashes 60

Nottingham, July 26 (IANS) Indian international batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues continued her impressive form in The Hundred tournament scoring 60 off 41 deliveries (10x4s) to help Northern Superchargers Women beat Trent Rockets Women by 27 runs.

The right-handed opener, who is just 20, set up a 64-run partnership with Lauren Winfield Hill (33) in 54 balls. By the time Jemimah was dismissed, the score was 134 off 89 deliveries. The Superchargers went on to score 149/7 in 100 balls.

Trent Rockets Women could score only 122/7 in 100 balls.

“When you are timing the ball well, make the most of it. I learned that while I was sitting out so just trying to extend the form. In the last game, I didn’t get many balls in the powerplay, today I wasn’t timing it initially,” said Jemimah during the post-match presentation.

“The wicket was slow, but I knew if I stayed until the end I could make up for that,” she added.

Jemimah had, on Saturday night, hammered an unbeaten 92 off 43 balls to help Northern Superchargers Women score a six-wicket win over Welsh Fire Women.

It has been a return to form for Jemimah, who had a poor outing in the recent ODI series for India in England. She played only two matches and scored eight and four.

Prior to that, she had aggregated 56 in six limited-over international innings against South Africa women in Lucknow this year. She got scores of 1, 9 and 0 in three ODIs and 30 and 16 in two T20Is. She did not bat in the third T20I she played against the Proteas.

–IANS

kh/