The Hundred: Jemimah scores only 14 but her team wins

Leeds, July 31 (IANS) Indian batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues, who lit up The Hundred with an unbeaten 92 and 60 in her first two matches for Northern Superchargers Women, had a rare failure when she fell for 14 against Oval Invicibles Women on Saturday.

Jemimah scored three boundaries in her 10-ball knock, and fell off a wide delivery that she tried to chase and was caught behind. The fielding side took a review after the umpire had ruled her not out.

The Superchargers team ended up with 109/8 in their allotted 100 balls, thanks to Alice Davidson-Richards’s 42 off 30 balls.

The Oval franchise managed only 105/4 in 100 balls, with captain Dane van Niekerk scoring 27 off 21 deliveries and wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce 29 off 33 balls. Opener Georgia Adams made 26 off 24 deliveries.

Brief scores: Northern Superchargers Women 109/8 wkts in 100 balls (Alice Davidson-Richards 42, Alice Capsey 2/9, Mady Villiers 2/19) beat Oval Invicibles Women 105/4 wkts in 100 balls (Sarah Bryce 29, Dane van Niekerk 27 not out)

–IANS

