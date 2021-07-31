The Hundred: Shafali scores 22 but Smriti's team prevails

Adv.

Southampton, July 30 (IANS) Indian opener Shafali Verma scored 22 off 20 deliveries but her side Birmingham Phoenix Women lost to Southern Brave women by eight wickets in The Hundred competition here on Friday.

Shafali’s fellow Indian opener, Smriti Mandhana, faced the new ball for the opposition but scored only five. Shafali hit three boundaries and set up a 58-run opening stand with Evelyn Jones, who scored 33 off 29 balls with six boundaries.

Captain and wicketkeeper Amy Jones, who also represents England, was the top-scorer with 42 off 26 balls as the Birmingham franchise made 140 off their allotted 100 balls.

Although Southern Brave lost Smriti on the eighth ball, England opener Danielle Wyatt (69 off 40 balls, 5x4s, 4x6s), Sophia Dunkley (41 off 23 balls, 7x4s) and Stafanie Taylor (22 off 14 balls, 3x4s) carried the team home with 18 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Birmingham Phoenix Women 140/4 off 100 balls (Amy Jones 42 not out, Katie Mack 31, Amanda Wellington 2/16) lost to Southern Brave 141/2 in 82 balls (Danielle Wyatt 69 not out, Sophia Dunkley 41, Erin Burns 1/28)

–IANS

