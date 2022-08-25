There's a lot of hunger to try to have another crack at ODI World Cup trophy: Trent Boult

Mount Maunganui, Aug 25 (IANS) New Zealand’s left-arm quick Trent Boult said that he wants to have “another crack” at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held next year in India in October-November. Boult was a member of the New Zealand side which finished as runners-up back-to-back in ODI World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Though he recently opted out of New Zealand’s central contract list, thereby limiting his chances to play international matches, he has still retained his place in the ODI side ahead of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy to be held in Australia. He is also expected to spearhead New Zealand’s fast bowling attack in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

“100 per cent (on his hopes to play ODI World Cup). I remember talking to Kane (Williamson, skipper) after 2019 (World Cup final) at Lord’s and saying we want to be there in four years time. It’s only a few months around the corner and there’s a lot of hunger to try to have another crack at that trophy,” said Boult, who has picked 177 wickets in 96 ODIs.

Boult also hoped that his decision to give up central contract in order to spend more time with his family and feature in overseas T20 leagues doesn’t put an end to his Test career. New Zealand will host Pakistan in December 2022-January 2023 for two Tests, which will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

They are scheduled to host England for two Tests in February 2023, including a day-night fixture in Mount Maunganui, which is Boult’s home ground. Clashing with this are his commitments to Big Bash League (BBL) and UAE’s ILT20, where he’s signed up by MI Emirates.

“I hope not. I’m fully aware that with the decision I made to give that contract back, it’s going to affect that selection. I’m taking it almost week by week really. There’s a lot of cricket to be played before then.”

“I know the next series is in Pakistan and then at my home ground (Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui) against England in the new year, but it’s too far away to tell. I’m going to leave that with New Zealand Cricket and respect their decision.”

“Without getting too financially specific, I’d be more able to bring them (family) on tour. I’ve got three young boys that only see dad for eight weeks a year at the current moment. If I don’t play any international cricket – obviously I still want to – then that might be me – a couple of leagues a year and 10 months at home rather than the other way around. I’m not getting too far ahead – it’s a hard one to forecast at the moment,” signed off the left-arm pacer.

