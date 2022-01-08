They want to do what no other Bangladesh side has done before: Domingo

- Advertisement -

Christchurch, Jan 8 (IANS) Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has said his team wants to have a crack at something which no other Test team from the country hadn’t done before — to win a series in New Zealand. Domingo’s comments come ahead of the second Test at the Hagley Oval, starting from Sunday.

Bangladesh are leading the two-match series 1-0 after their eight-wicket win over the World Test champions at Bay Oval sent the cricketing world into frenzy.

“They want to try and do what no other Bangladesh side’s done before and that’s win a series in New Zealand. They’re halfway there, the job’s not done, but they’re very driven to try and achieve something very special than can inspire another generation of Bangladeshi cricketers,” said Domingo in the pre-match press conference.

Domingo pointed out the youthfulness in Bangladesh’s playing eleven being a critical factor in them winning the first Test.

“It’s a young side so they don’t come here with all the scars that some of the older players have gained from playing against New Zealand so many times. There is a really good spirit in the side at the moment. Good energy, like I said, there are many young players who have started to make a career in Bangladesh cricket. So, very driven and very determined.”

Domingo, who was previously the head coach of South Africa, gave full credit to the players for a superlative performance in the first Test. “It’s been a pretty cool couple of days. The guys have really enjoyed it because they had some losses before in New Zealand. New Zealand are one of the best sides in the world and you have to play really well to compete and beat them.

“Look we had a tough couple of months in all formats, so it has been a great result for all the boys. They deserve it because they have worked really hard and have stuck really well to the plan and a lot of credit must go to them because it was a fantastic performance by them in Tauranga.”

The 47-year-old signed off by saying the reputation of Hagley Oval being a graveyard for the visiting teams doesn’t scare Bangladesh’s pace attack. “I haven’t actually looked at the pitch yet. But I think it will offer something more to the fast bowlers than it offered the bowlers in Tauranga. It also brings us into the game because we have got some really quality fast bowlers at the moment.

“It’s not often that Bangladesh can say they are looking forward to bowling on a wicket which has grass on it. We got three high-quality fast bowlers and are confident. If we do get into the wicket early and it offers something, hopefully we can do some damage.”

–IANS

nr/akm