This ISL season is another significant step towards our football dream, says Nita Ambani

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) The 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on October 7as last season’s runners-up Kerala Blasters host East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The 2022-23 season will be special as fans will be welcomed back to the stadiums after a gap of two seasons. Teams will now have the support of their fans yet again after missing them for 2 years.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), today said that the upcoming season of the Hero Indian Super League will be a key milestone for the league and Indian Football.

“India’s football journey has been a testament to the spirit of the beautiful game! With fans back at the stadiums and an extended football calendar, there is tremendous excitement and anticipation for the upcoming ISL season. Fans are the heart and soul of football and we are delighted to have them in the stands cheering for their teams again! Over the last few years, despite the challenges of the pandemic, ISL provided a solid platform for young talent and digital engagement to fans. I’m sure this year will see the emergence of many more domestic players and top-quality football!,” Nita Ambani said.

This season, the Hero ISL will also provide fans easier access to live matches as the tournament shifts to more weekend-centric games from match week 3 onwards. This season has also been extended to feature a new playoff format that will involve the top six teams.

Featuring 117 matches of high-octane football action, the Hero ISL returns to entertain its fans across ten venues around the country. For the first time ever, the ISL league stage will run for close to five months apart from the playoffs, semi-finals and final. Each club will play 20 league matches – 10 each at home and away through autumn till next spring as the league stage draws to a close on February 26th.

Key dates for the 2022-23 Hero ISL season at a glance:

Opening Match: October 7th, 2022

Last League Stage Matchweek: February 23rd-26th,2023

Playoffs, Semifinals and Final: March 2023

–IANS

inj