Three uncapped players in Sri Lanka squad for India series

Colombo, July 16 (IANS) Batsman Lahiru Udara, pace bowler Shiran Fernando and all-rounder Ishan Jayaratne – who are all uncapped — have been included in a 25-member Sri Lanka squad for the six-match limited-overs series against India that begins on Sunday.

The series starts with three ODIs and concludes with three T20 Internationals.

The squad also includes batsman Kusal Perera and left-arm pace bowler Binura Fernando, who are both injured, said a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket. While Perera won’t be taking part in the series at all, Fernando will be available only for T20 Internationals.

Batsman Dasum Shanaka will lead the side.

Apart from the services of Perera and Fernando, Sri Lanka are also missing three key players — wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, batsmen Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka who are all suspended on disciplinary grounds – for breaching the bio-secure environment.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Binura Fernando (to miss ODIs, play T20I series) and Kusal Perera (to miss both series).

–IANS

kh/bsk