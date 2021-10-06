Thrilling action on the cards in MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing

- Advertisement -

Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) The MRF MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021, boasting of more than 100 entries, resumes after a month’s interval as the third round gets underway at the MMRT, here on October 8.

Much of the attention in this weekend’s 19-race card, which will be gone through with Covid-19 safety restrictions in place, would be on the two premier Pro-Stock Open categories, the 301-400cc and 165cc, dominated by the pair of Chennai stars, Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing), respectively, both having won three of the four races over two rounds so far.

Further down the field, two other riders from Chennai, Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) and Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power Racing) head the championship standings in the Novice and Girls categories (Stock 165cc), respectively.

Sundar, with two wins from four starts, enjoys a two-point lead over Thrissur’s Anfal Akdhar (Rockstar Racing). Ryhana, having won both races, leads by 20 points over her nearest rivals.

A clutch of teenagers have been making waves in the One-Make Championship organised by MMSC. Kolhapur’s Jinendra Kiran Sangave, only 12, and local rider Rakshita Srihari Dave, 13, remain unbeaten in the TVS Rookie and Girls categories (both Apache RTR 200), respectively, while experienced Amarnath Menon, with two wins, heads the TVS Open class (Apache RR 310).

In the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, Chennai boy Kavin Quintal, with four wins from as many starts, and Bokaro Steel City’s Prakash Kamat (two wins) lead the points table in the Honda NSF 250R and Honda CBR 150 categories, respectively.

MMSC president Ajit Thomas said, “It is a good sign that MMSC’s two-wheeler National Racing Championship is thriving with talented youngsters who are taking to the sport in increasing numbers, despite the many challenges that the pandemic has posed.”

–IANS

akm/