Tiafoe stuns Shapovalov in Toronto

Toronto, Aug 12 (IANS) Lucky loser Frances Tiafoe of the US continued to ride his good fortune as he upset local star Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada.

The 23-year-old American, who lost in the qualifying stage but got a chance again due to a withdrawal, defeated Shapovalov 6-1, 6-4 in his second-round match on Wednesday evening.

Tiafoe, ranked 52 in the world, held the upper hand as she served well and did not face a breakpoint in this match. Shapovalov struggled in the windy conditions and allowed Tiafoe to take control as he struggled with his service.

He put up a better fight in the second set but Tiafoe could not be denied on this occasion despite coming into the match with a 1-4 record in head-to-head.

France’s Gael Monfils beat Australia’s John Millman 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Russia’s Andrey Rublev overcame Italy’s Fabio Fognini 7-6(4), 6-3; Hubert Hurkacx of Poland advanced after Kei Nishikori of Japan withdrew from their encounter; Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman beat Benoit Paire of France 7-5, 6-1; John Isner of the United States got the better of Cristian Carin of Chile 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 while Karen Khachanov of Russia beat compatriot Aslan Karatsev 7-6(7), 6-4.

–IANS

bsk