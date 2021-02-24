ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Tiger Woods in ‘serious’ condition after California car crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in a car crash on Tuesday, is in a 'serious' condition undergoing surgery at a Los Angeles hospital...

By Glamsham Bureau
Golf legend Tiger Woods
Golf legend Tiger Woods
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, Feb 24: Golf legend Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in a car crash on Tuesday and is in a “serious” condition undergoing surgery at a Los Angeles hospital, according to information from Woods’ manager and local law enforcement officials.

Woods’ crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m, about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods was driving alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident and had to be extricated by the “jaws of life” which cuts through mangled glass and steel. He was rushed to Harborview Hospital in an ambulance.

Overhead visuals of the crash showed Woods’ silver colour car turned on its left side, with its front end smashed and several trees damaged in a wooded area. This is the third car crash that Woods has been involved in. The first one was in Fall 2009, when his SUV ended up slammed against a tree, after first hitting a fire hydrant. It was the beginning of his first big personal and professional crisis when revelations exploded of his infidelity. In May 2017, he was arrested by Florida police who found him asleep at the wheel of a parked car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend to present the trophy at the Genesis Invitational tournament at Riviera. The SUV which he was driving seemed to be a car loaned to Woods by the organisers, going by the logo on the exposed side of the car. Woods, winner of 15 majors, last played December 2020 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. After five back surgeries, Woods was not sure when he would return to competitive sport. Asked on a Sunday show on CBS whether he would be at The Masters this April, Woods replied, “God, I hope so.”

–By, Nikhila Natarajan

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSA T20 Challenge: Linde helps Cobras get off mark with Warriors win
Next articleDocu Review | Pele: Genius in the time of unrest
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Glade One Masters golf: Chouhan, Gandas in joint lead after 3rd rd

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow produced a super eight-under-64 while Manu Gandas of the DLF Golf & Country...
Read more
Sports

Glade One Masters golf: Gandas's 6-under-30 gives him halfway lead

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Young guns Manu Gandas and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu hogged the limelight in round two of the Glade One Masters here...
Read more
Sports

Tiger Woods awake, recovering after ‘long procedures to lower right leg’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Golf great Tiger Woods is 'awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room' after undergoing long surgical procedures on his lower right leg and ankle
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021