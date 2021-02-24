Tiger Woods in hospital after California car crash

ADVERTISEMENT
By Nikhila Natarajan
New York, Feb 24 (IANS) Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been rushed to hospital after his car crashed in what the Los Angeles County authorities are calling a “rollover”.
Woods had to be removed from his mangled vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
The extent of Woods’ injuries are not yet known but television visuals of the crash site show his car slammed into a wooded area. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(Nikhila Natarajan can be reached at [email protected])
ADVERTISEMENT
–IANS
niki/rs
ADVERTISEMENT