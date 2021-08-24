Tired of travelling, South Africa assistant cricket coach quits

- Advertisement -

Johannesburg, Aug 23 (IANS) Cricket South Africa has confirmed reports that the national cricket team’s assistant coach Enoch Nkwe has resigned.

The 38-year-old former first-class player quit as he was reportedly uncomfortable with travelling involved with the team.

“[Proteas assistant coach, Enoch] Nkwe has indeed signalled an intention to resign, and this matter is being considered by the Board. The Chairperson and the Acting CEO are currently engaging with Nkwe about his future,” said a statement from Cricket South Africa on Monday.

Nkwe was the director of cricket and was in charge of the South African team that had come to India in 2019.

However, in December 2019, he was demoted to the position of assistant coach after Cricket South Africa pushed Mark Boucher into the head coach’s role.

The Proteas, who fly to Sri Lanka within the next couple of days, are due to play three T20s and three ODIs in Sri Lanka. The first of the three ODIs is on September 2 and the last of the three T20 Internationals is on September 14.

–IANS

kh/bsk