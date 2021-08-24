HomeWorldSports

Tired of travelling, South Africa assistant cricket coach quits

By Glamsham Bureau
Tired of travelling, South Africa assistant cricket coach quits
- Advertisement -

Johannesburg, Aug 23 (IANS) Cricket South Africa has confirmed reports that the national cricket team’s assistant coach Enoch Nkwe has resigned.

The 38-year-old former first-class player quit as he was reportedly uncomfortable with travelling involved with the team.

- Advertisement -

“[Proteas assistant coach, Enoch] Nkwe has indeed signalled an intention to resign, and this matter is being considered by the Board. The Chairperson and the Acting CEO are currently engaging with Nkwe about his future,” said a statement from Cricket South Africa on Monday.

Nkwe was the director of cricket and was in charge of the South African team that had come to India in 2019.

- Advertisement -

However, in December 2019, he was demoted to the position of assistant coach after Cricket South Africa pushed Mark Boucher into the head coach’s role.

The Proteas, who fly to Sri Lanka within the next couple of days, are due to play three T20s and three ODIs in Sri Lanka. The first of the three ODIs is on September 2 and the last of the three T20 Internationals is on September 14.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

kh/bsk

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid watch: One more athlete tests positive before Paralympics opening
Next articleRacism a societal issue, need to do more to eradicate it: Root
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,796FansLike
43,077FollowersFollow
6,082FollowersFollow
57,433FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv