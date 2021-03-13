ADVERTISEMENT
TN thrash J&K 16-0 in sub-junior women's hockey

By Glamsham Bureau
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu thrashed Jammu and Kashmir 16-0 while Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra also registered wins on day four of the Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship here on Saturday.

In Pool H, Tamil Nadu beat Hockey Jammu and Kashmir by a resounding 16-0 margin. Vairavi (10th minute, 17th, 23rd, 33rd, 39th) and Gobika M (4th, 30th, 34th, 42nd, 55th) scored five goals each. S Hema (20th, 32nd, 43rd, 50th) scored four goals while S Preethi (32′) and V Kaviya (38′) bagged a goal apiece.

Andhra Pradesh beat Bengal 5-0 in the first match of the day in a Pool G game. Captain Kusuma Chenna (17th, 27th) scored two goals while Lalita Kotari (54th), Jhansi Bobbili (58th) and Thokala (60th) netted one each.

In Pool A, Rajasthan beat Uttarakhand 6-1. Both teams scored inside the first ten minutes but Rajasthan overpowered their opponents courtesy captain Chetna Das’s (4th, 20th, 21th, 33rd) four-goal effort. Mahak Verma (15th) and Lichhama Bambu (31st) scored one goal each. Ankita Mishra (8th) scored for Uttarakhand.

In Pool B, Maharashtra secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Gujarat with Sukanya Dhaware (22nd, 43rd) finding the net twice. Rutuja Waghmare (28th) and Sanjana Khetawat (45th) scored one goal each.

–IANS

