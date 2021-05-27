Tokyo Olympics: Australia names women's basketball team

Adv.

Sydney, May 26 (IANS) The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Wednesday announced its 12-strong women’s basketball team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Opals team is filled with World Cup and Olympic medallists and international experience with Rebecca Allen, Liz Cambage, Ezi Magbegor, Leilani Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Stephanie Talbot, all currently playing in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the USA.

Dual Olympian Jenna O’Hea, who will captain the side, said she felt a “huge sense of relief” about the announcement.

“It’s been a difficult 24 months with the delay of the Games and I’m proud of each and every Opals squad member for their strength and resilience throughout this process. The 12 of us are ready to come together and compete for that elusive Olympic gold medal,” Jenna said.

The Opals’ Olympic record includes three silver and two bronze medals from Atlanta 1996 to London 2012 along with silver at the 2018 World Cup in Spain.

The Opals head coach Sandy Brondello, a triple Olympic medallist, said she was confident the team would be able to adapt to any style of play they confronted in Tokyo.

“We have good size, speed, toughness, versatility and experience which will all be required in a high-pressure situation like the Olympics,” Brondello said.

