ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Tokyo Olympics: IOC to cull accredited personnel due to Covid-19 (Lead)

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Lausanne, March 27 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to grant accreditation only to those people who have essential and operational roles at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. This step will significantly reduce the number of accredited people at the Games which will begin on July 23.

The decision was made on Friday by IOC’s executive board which has either cancelled or reduced the IOC guest programme, invitations to former Olympic athletes and a number of other programmes.

It will also not grant accreditation to any accompanying guests in any category, Xinhua reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IOC said the Japanese government required a very significant reduction in the number of accredited participants who do not have essential and operational responsibilities for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The IOC added that it had discussed the matter with all national and regional Olympic committees, as well as all the international federations. It added that it has received support from them.

“Many of them are already making a big effort to significantly reduce their number of accredited people and are also seeking in this respect the guidance and leadership of the IOC,” the IOC said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“IOC members as the ultimate decision-making body of the IOC are playing such an essential and operational role and will attend the Games.”

As a measure to check the spread of Covid-19, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee has already barred overseas spectators from entering Japan during the Games, and has also decided not to allow non-Japanese volunteers to serve the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBairstow acknowledges Kohli's kind words
Next articleOlympics: IOC to cull accredited personnel due to Covid-19
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

ODI Super League: India in 8th spot, but no worries

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India are languishing at eighth position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table after the...
Read more
Sports

A do-or-die Olympic qualifying battle for Indian rowers: Coach

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 27 (IANS) When the nine-member national team competes in the upcoming World Rowing Asian Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic...
Read more
Technology

Govt to widen Covid-19 vaccination drive soon: Harsh Vardhan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Amid surge in coronavirus cases, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said that the Central...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...

Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says it is never too late to start anything, including martial arts.Vidyut...

World Theatre Day: Bollywood expresses love for the stage

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Saturday, actors who owe their acting roots to the stage took to...

Justin Theroux open to working with ex Jennifer Aniston

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Justin Theroux has shared he wont mind working with his ex, actress Jennifer Aniston, now that the two are associated with the same streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates