Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani targets another medal

- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Aug 31 (IANS) India’s first woman gold-medallist at the Paralympic Games, Avani Lekhara will hope to pick a second medal when she takes aim along with teammates Sidhartha Babu and Deepak in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event at the Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

Para-Badminton makes its Paralympic Games debut on Wednesday. World No 1 Pramod Bhagat, the favourite for the title, will get into the action with a Group stage match against compatriot Manoj Sarkar.

- Advertisement -

Here are things that you need to look forward to:

Indians at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday:

- Advertisement -

ATHLETICS

3:55 pm Men’sClub throw F51 Final — Amit Kumar Saroha & Dharambir

- Advertisement -

BADMINTON

2:30 pm Mixed Doubles SL3 SU5 Group B Match 1 — Pramod Bhagat/Palak Kohli v Lucas MAZUR /Faustine Noel (FRA)

5:10 pm Women’s Singles SU5 Group A – Match 1 — Palak Kohli

5:50 Men’s Singles SL3 Group A Match 1 — Pramod Bhagat v Manoj Sarkar

SHOOTING

6:00 am R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Probe SH1 qualification – Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara

8:00 am R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final — Sidhartha Babu, Deepak & Avani Lekhara (subject to qualification)

SWIMMING

1:30 pm Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB7 Final – Suyash Jadhav

–IANS

bsk/kh