Tom Curran withdraws from BBL 10 to spend time with family

By IANS
Sydney, Dec 7 (IANS) All-rounder Tom Curran has become the latest England player to withdraw from the upcoming Big Bash League in order to spend time with his family. Earlier, England’s Tom Banton had also pulled out of the T20 league citing “bubble fatigue.”

Curran has been in and out of bio-bubbles since July. He first featured in the English summer before flying out to the United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League and then to South Africa with the England squad.

He was supposed to join the Sydney Sixers after Christmas, after having cleared another two weeks of quarantine upon arrival.

The 25-year-old contacted Sixers management late last week to inform them that he was unable to fulfil his contract in the wake of an extended period under bio-security restrictions stemming from the global pandemic.

“I’m really sorry not to be playing in this year’s Big Bash,” Curran said in an open letter to the fans. “As you’ll already know, it’s been a very challenging year and I’ve been in bubbles since July.

“I feel very lucky to play for the Sixers, I have loved my time with you all over the last two seasons and I can promise you, this decision was not taken lightly. I will hopefully be back for many years to come, recharged and ready to go again, but for now I just need some time, normality, see family and be home,” he added.

Sixers General Manager Jodie Hawkins said the club was supportive of Curran’s decision.

“The varying conditions we are asking our players to play cricket in worldwide is taking its toll and we understand Tom’s need for a break over this BBL season,” Hawkins said.

“While the hub conditions here are much less restrictive than other tournaments, the constant requirement to lock down has been tough and our number one priority is the welfare of our players. Tom is an integral member of the Sixers family and we just want the best for him. We look forward to seeing him here next season,” he added.

–IANS

aak/

