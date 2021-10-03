Took signature of Dhoni on my bat after the match, says Yashasvi

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Oct 3 (IANS) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a major role in Rajasthan Royals’ thumping win over Chennai Super Kings as he smashed the third-fastest fifty (50 of 19 balls) of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here.

The Sanju Samson-led side chased down 190 comfortably with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare as Shivam Dube along with Yashasvi hit 64 and 50 respectively.

- Advertisement -

After the match, Yashasvi told the IPL website in a video interaction that he is happy to get CSK captain MS Dhoni’s signature on his bat.

“I was thinking about looking at the wicket first, but we were chasing 190, I knew the wicket must be good. I was just looking at capitalising on the loose balls and giving my team a good start so that we are able to chase 190,” Jaiswal told teammates Anuj Rawat and Shivam Dube in a video posted on iplt20.com.

- Advertisement -

“I took the signature of MS Dhoni on my bat after the match, I am really happy,” he added.

Meanwhile Dube said, “When I went out there to bat, we were at top and I was just focusing on playing my natural game so that we are able to chase down the total quickly.”

- Advertisement -

–IANS

cs/akm