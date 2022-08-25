scorecardresearch
Took swift action and resolved the issue of racist comment, claim Durand Cup organisers

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Durand Organising Committee, part of Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS), on Thursday said that it has taken serious cognisance of the incident of racist abuse, reported during the match between Bengaluru FC and the Indian Air Force in Kolkata on Tuesday.

“Swift action was taken and the matter has been resolved, post the joint intervention and mediation of all stakeholders including the All India Football Federation (AIFF). We thank all for the support provided. We will always stand up in the fight to eliminate any form of discrimination from the beautiful sport of Football,” the organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

Bengaluru FC had alleged that one of their players was racially abused during the team’s game against Indian Air Force in the Durand Cup football tournament in Kolkata. The Indian Super League club said they have raised the issue with the “relevant authorities” of Durand Cup.

“Bengaluru FC is aware of a racist comment made by a player from the opposition, towards one of our players, during the Durand Cup game that took place on Tuesday evening,” the former ISL champions said in a statement.

–IANS

inj/bsk

