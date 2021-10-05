Top Academies start with big wins in sub-junior national hockey:

- Advertisement -

Bhopal, Oct 4 (IANS) Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered victories in their respective matches on the opening day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 here on Monday.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre registered a monumental 30-0 win against Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha), Amravati in tournament opener. Yojin Minz (18′, 24′, 36′, 44′, 45′, 55′) and Aryan Xess (4′, 20′, 23′, 53′, 56′) wreaked havoc as they scored six and five goals, respectively. Whereas Irengbam Rohit Singh (5′, 31′,34′, 56′) and Ricky Tonjam (9′, 20′, 33′, 48′) scored four goals each in the Pool A match. Premdayal Giri (2′, 14′), Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (13′, 51′), Ashit Bilung (27′, 58′), Captain Jasman Munda (28′, 29′) and Pritam Ekka (39′, 58′) each netted twice in what was a goal-fest. Arbin Toppo (60′) also got on the scoresheet for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, hockey India informed in a press release.

In the second match of the day, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy outclassed Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta by 12-1 margin. Sonu Patel (18′, 50′), Anand Kumar Yadav (37′, 46′) and Ashvani Singh (39′, 39′) each scored two goals in Pool B match. Whereas, Vivek Pal (10′), Rahul Yadav (29′), Sajan Yadav (38′), Omkar Patel (52′), Irfan Hussain (55′) and Aman Khan (56′) contributed one goal each in their team’s win on the opening day of the tournament. Gourav Bawa (45′) scored the lone goal for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta.

In Pool C, Raja Karan Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive 8-0 win over Cheema Hockey Academy. Harish Sharma (7′, 9′, 51′, 53′) starred with four goals, while Lovepreet Singh (43′, 57′) bagged a brace in the third match of the day. Sourav (1′) and Kuldeep (23′) also chipped in with one goal each for Raja Karan Hockey Academy.

In the final match of the day, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered an emphatic 19-0 win against Citizen Hockey XI. Gursewak Singh (25′, 46′, 55′, 56′, 58′) bagged five goals while Prince Kumar (3′, 41′, 53′) and Lovenoor Singh (16′, 38′, 48′) scored three goals each in Pool D fixture. Captain Harmanjit Singh (18′, 40′), Himanshu Bansal (19′, 47′), Sukhpal Singh (21′, 33′) and Suraj (35′, 49′) each netted twice for the team

