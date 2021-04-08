Top seeds make title rounds at AITA u-14 tournament

Adv.

Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) Top seeds in both the boys’ and girls’ categories made it to the title round of the AITA under-14 CS7 tennis tournament being held at the Topspin Academy courts.

In contrasting semi-finals played here on Thursday, Tanussh G was stretched by fifth seed Prajval Heggere before triumphing 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 while Sree Tanvi trounced Imam Ahmed 6-1, 6-3 to make it to the finals.

Tanussh will clash with second seed Aradhya Dwiwedi who prevailed over Aradhya Kshitij 6-2, 6-4 while Tanvi will meet Anvi Punaganti who tamed giant killer Kashvi Sunil 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Results (semi-finals)

Boys under-14: 1-Tanussh G 5-Prajval Heggere 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; 2-Aradhya Dwiwedi bt 3-Aradhya Kshitij 6-2, 6-4

Girls under-14: 1-Sree Tanvi bt 3-Umam Ahmed 6-1, 6-3; 6-Anvi Punaganti bt 7-Kashvi Sunil 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4

–IANS

rkm/kh