Tour de France: Matej Mohoric wins Stage 19

Libourne (France), July 16 (IANS) Matej Mohoric of Slovenia claimed Stage 19th of the Tour de France, attacking the breakaway group to surge ahead for a solo victory in the prestigious cycle race, on Friday.

Mohoric representing the Bahrain Victorious team, won his second stage of this year’s race following his win in Stage 7. The victory was a big boost for Mohoric, who was under suspicion after the French Police searched vehicles belonging to his team.

Christophe Laporte of France was second while Casper Pedersen of Denmark came third.

Following his two consecutive victories in the Pyrénées in the previous two stages, Tadej Pogacar, the overall leader, maintained his hold on the Yellow Jersey with a comfortable ride on Friday.

Stage 19 results

1. Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) Bahrain Victorious 4:19:17

2. Christophe Laporte (France) Cofidis 0:00:58

3. Casper Pedersen (Denmark) Team DSM

4. Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:02

5. Nils Politt (Germany) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08

Overall standings after Stage 19

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) UAE Team Emirates 79:40:09

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:45

3. Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:51

4. Ben O’Connor (Australia) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:18

5. Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:50

–IANS

bsk