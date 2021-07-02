Tour de France: Mohoric stamps his class in Stage 7

Adv.

Le Creusot (France), July 2 (IANS) Metaj Mohoric of Slovenia marked his maiden stage win at Tour de France by clinching the longest stage — Stage 7 — of this year’s event.

The 26-year-old completed the 249.1 km uphill stage in 5 hours, 28 minutes and 20 seconds, over a minute ahead of Belgian Jasper Stuyven and Dane Magnus Cort.

Mathieu van der Poel, who leads overall and has the yellow jersey, finished fourth.

“I knew it was a good stage for me and I saw there was only one more stage after this that suits me so I focused on this,” said Mohoric after winning the stage.

“I’ve won at the Giro and Vuelta but this is the Tour, it’s the biggest race, so this is something else,” he added.

Mark Cavandish, the British 36-year-old cyclist, who is two short of matching all-time record of stage wins, ended 153rd out of 177 riders in Stage 7 with a timing of 5 hours, 49 minutes and 33 seconds. Cavendish had earlier won the fourth and sixth stages.

Stage 7 results:

1. Matej Mohoric (Slovenia/Bahrain Victorious) 5hrs 28mins 20secs

2. Jasper Stuyven (Belgium/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 20secs

3. Magnus Cort (Denmark/EF Education Nippo) +1min 40secs

4. Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) Same time

5. Kasper Asgreen (Denmark/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) Same time

Overall leaders

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands/Alpenic-Fenix) 25hrs 39mins 17secs

2. Wout van Aert (Belgium/Jumbo-Visma) +30secs

3. Kasper Asgreen (Denmark/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +1min 49secs

4. Matej Mohoric (Slovenia/Bahrain Victorious) +3mins 01sec

5. Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 43secs

–IANS

kh/bsk