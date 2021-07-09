Tour de France: Nils Politt wins Stage 12

Adv.

Nimes (France), July 8 (IANS) German rider Nils Politt won Stage 12 of the Tour de France in Nimes, warding off three attacks in the process to win his first stage at The Tour de France.

The 27-year-old from Cologne has never won a stage despite some top-five finishes in five appearances in the Tour.

The German rider from the Bora-Hansgrohe team surged into the lead with about 12 kilometres left and had a solo run to the finish line.

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia retained the Yellow Jersey as he did not face any challenge to his position.

Stage 12 results

1. Nils Politt, Bora-Hansgrohe 3 hours22 minutes 12seconds

2. Imanol Erviti, Movistar +31″

3. Harry Sweeny, Lotto Soudal +31″

4. Stefan Kung, Groupama-FDJ +1’58”

5. Luka Mezgec, Team BikeExchange +2’06”

Overall leaders after Stage 12

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia/UAE Team Emirates) 47 hours 06 minutes 50 seconds

2. Rigoberto Uran (Colombia/EF Education Nippo) +5’18”

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Jumbo Visma) +5’32”

4. Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +5’33”

5. Ben O’Connor (Ausrtralia/AG2R Citroen) +5’58

–IANS

