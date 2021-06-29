Tour de France spectator flees France after causing crash

Adv.

Paris, June 29 (IANS) A Tour de France spectator, who held out a banner to relay a message to her grandparents during the first round of Tour de France but instead caused a big crash after a cyclist ran into it, is believed to have fled France to escape punitive measures.

The woman, who is believed to be German remains untraceable after she escaped on a flight, according to French daily Ouest-France.

The incident happened on June 26 and her act forced the Tour de France twitter to publicly admonish her.

“We’re glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021. But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders! Don’t risk everything for a photo or to get on television!” it said on twitter.

There have been multiple crashes over the first few rounds of Tour de France.

While the abovementioned was caused by a fan, there were others during the course of the race.

The third stage on Monday witnessed many crashes as Welshman Geraint Thomas and Slovenian Primoz Roglic, both favourites, lost time after falls. Caleb Ewan of Australia and Peter Sagan of Slovakia also crashed during the closing stages of the day’s race.

