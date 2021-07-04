Tour de France: Teuns wins Stage 8, Pogacar wrests yellow jersey

Adv.

Le Grand Bornand (France), July 3 (IANS) Belgium’s Dylan Teuns won Stage 8 of the Tour de France but it was Slovenian cyclist and defending champion Tadej Pogacar who grabbed the limelight as he wrested the yellow jersey on Saturday.

Ion Izagirre of Spain finished second while Michael Woods of Canada, Pogacar and Wout Poels of the Netherlands completyd the top five.

“The start was super hard, there were riders everywhere, but I felt good in this weather,” said Pogacar after the stage. He took over as the overall leader from Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, who finished 44th in the rainy eighth stage.

“I decided before the last three climbs let’s try to break the race and we did it,” added Pogacar after his fourth-place finish in the first mountain stage.

Stage 8 results

1. Dylan Teuns (Belgium/Bahrain-Victorious) 3hrs 54mins 41secs

2. Ion Izagirre (Spain/Astana) +44 secs

3. Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-Up Nation) +47secs

4. Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia/UAE-Team Emirates) +49secs

5. Wout Poels (Netherlands/Bahrain-Victorious) +2mins 33secs

General classification after Stage 8

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 29hrs 38mins 25secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 48 secs

3. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +4mins 38secs

4. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo) +4mins 46secs

5. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo Visma) +5mins 00secs

–IANS

kh/bsk