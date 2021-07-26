Tragedy hits Spanish motorcycling with death of 14-year-old rider

Adv.

Madrid, July 26 (IANS) Spanish motorcycling has been hit by tragedy following the death of 14-year-old rider Hugo Millan.

Millan lost his life after an accident in the European Talent Cup that was being held at the Motorland racetrack in the province of Tarragona, northeast Spain, on Sunday.

The youngster crashed in an accident involving various riders in the fifth curve of the first lap of the race and although he was able to pick himself up, he was then hit by another motorbike as he tried to get to the side of the racetrack,reports Xinhua.

The race was suspended and the 14-year-old received medical attention at the side of the track, before being flown by helicopter to a hospital in Zaragoza. Unfortunately, he died several hours later.

Tributes have poured in for Hugo on social media from all sectors of the sport, from energy firms to bike manufacturers and riders, such as Spanish former world champion, Marc Marquez.

