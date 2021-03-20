ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Trent Boult's four-wicket haul helps New Zealand win

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Dunedin, March 20 (IANS) Trent Boult’s four-wicket haul helped New Zealand score a convincing eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first One-day International at the University Oval ground here on Saturday.

The left-arm pace bowler took the first two Bangladesh wickets early, including opposition captain Tamim Iqbal, and then followed it up with two tailenders’ wickets to skittle out New Zealand for 131 in 41.5 overs.

James Neesham took two for 27 while Mitchell Santner took two for 23 as only Mahmudullah (27) and Mushfiqur Rahim (23) could make get into 20s.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Kiwis achieved the 132-run target in just 21.2 overs with Henry Nicholls making an unbeaten 49 and Martin Guptill scoring 38.

“The boys bowled nicely to keep them to a decent total and nice to chase it with only a couple of wickets down,” said man of the match Boult.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal lamented too many soft dismissals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were too many soft dismissals. We take a lot of pride in our batting which didn’t click. Hope we find out the mistakes and not repeat them next time. We had a few days of preparations. It is not new to us, we have been coming to New Zealand,” said Iqbal.

The second of the three ODIs is on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 131 all out in 41.5 overs (T Boult 4/27) lost to New Zealand 132/2 in 21.2 overs (H Nicholls 49 not out)

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDelhi World Cup: Panwar wins bronze in 10m air rifle
Next articleTwo Indian shooters test positive at Delhi World Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

It has tremendous potential: WHO on AstraZeneca jab

Hotel meals wooing bears out of jungles

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Archana SharmaJaipur, March 20 (IANS) Bears have developed a special liking for food served in hotels!This surprising revelation...

OLED display chip shortage may impact iPhone production

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 20 (IANS) Apple iPhone production may face disruptions due to the impact on Samsung's production of OLED displays as a result...

Ankit Gupta on playing his first solo lead in ‘Udaariyaan’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ankit Gupta: This is the first time I'm playing a solo lead. So the excitement is on another level. I'm waiting to see the audiences' reaction.

Saina Nehwal’s presence would make Parineeti Chopra nervous!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Parineeti Chopra plays badminton ace Saina Nehwal in the biopic 'Saina'. The actress says she is glad that only trainers were around on the set and not Saina herself.

Two Indian shooters test positive at Delhi World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Two Indian shooters competing in the ongoing World Cup here have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates