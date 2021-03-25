ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Trying to give players time to prepare for Asian Cup q'fiers: Stimac

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Indian men football team’s ultimate target remains to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup the team management is trying to provide as much time as possible for players to get ready for the remaining qualification matches, said head coach Igor Stimac.

India play Oman on Thursday and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 29 before they start resuming their campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which also doubles up as qualifiers for the Asian Cup. While India are out of contention for the World Cup, they remain in the race to make it to Asian Cup which will be played in China.

“Our target from the beginning has been to qualify for the Asian Cup. We have three games left in this stage of the Qualifiers. We are trying to provide enough time for the players to put in quality work before those games,” said Stimac.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stimac said that there is continuous competition within the squad for places. “When I became the national team coach, I even mentioned to Sunil (Chhetri) that he also needs to fight for his position. This fight goes on forever. Without this continuous fight, there is no success,” said Stimac.

“I cannot rely on the past. I can select the squad based on past results, but those players need to work hard. We closely monitor them, and then discuss which players fit into the starting XI,” he added.

Stimac will be up against a familiar counterpart when India play Oman — his compatriot from Croatia, Branko Ivankovic will be in charge of the Oman dugout.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My good friend Branko is with Oman now. He is a great coach. He has already coached top teams like Iran in the World Cup, and has won important trophies in his career. We both know each other well. We have seen Oman play against Jordan (on March 20), and we are confident. They are a patient but a physical side, and do not take a lot of risks. We need to find a way to do well against their style of play,” said Stimac.

–IANS

rkm/kh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKohli rises to fourth spot in ICC T20I rankings
Next articleAdarsh Gourav: Appreciation for 'The White Tiger' left me with hunger to do better
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Tokyo Olympic torch relay kicks off amid Covid worries

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Waki (Japan) March 25 (IANS) The torch relay for this year's Tokyo Olympic Games began its 121-day journey after a low-key opening ceremony...
Read more
Sports

Biden, Rapinoe team up in fight for equal pay

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Washington, March 25 (IANS) Football star Megan Rapinoe has joined US President Joe Biden at the White House to promote equal pay for...
Read more
Sports

Spotlight on youngsters as India face Oman (Preview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India's 15-month break from international football came after their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Oman and they...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates