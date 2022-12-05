TTFI election: Meghna Ahlawat to be first women president, TT legend Kamlesh Mehta to take over as secretary general

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) In a new dawn for the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), a fresh set of faces are set to take charge of the body after elections concluded here on Monday.

Meghna Ahlawat has been elected its first female President, eight-time national champion Kamlesh Mehta takes over as the new secretary general of the TTFI and Patel Nagender Reddy has been elected as the Treasurer.

The prime mandate of the new Electoral Committee will be to create an athlete-centric federation, while other key focus areas will involve capacity building for state bodies, and bringing in improvement in the competition structure, to chart out a concrete and clear pathway for the budding paddlers in the country.

In a joint statement issued by Meghna Ahlawat, president and Kamlesh Mehta, secretary general TTFI, “We are grateful that the whole electoral college has bestowed their faith on the newly-elected Executive Committee to take forward the legacy of Indian Table Tennis. We assure the followers of the sport in India that the new committee will endeavour to develop the game with players being at the core of everything that we do.”

Ahlawat further stated that she would endeavour to create a more encouraging and healthy environment, especially for the youth and the women players.

